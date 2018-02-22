Adam Rossow

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Adam joined the Local 5 Sports team in February 2017 as the Hawkeye Headquarters reporter. He is excited to provide in-depth coverage of University of Iowa athletics.

Adam has over a decade of experience in sports journalism, most recently as the University of Minnesota Football Analyst for 1500ESPN.com in Minneapolis. He co-founded a high school football website in Minnesota in 2013 and has been the lead writer since its inception. He has also worked as a freelance reporter for the Associated Press.

Adam graduated from Carleton College in 2007 with a degree in Sociology/Anthropology. He worked in the school's sports information department and was the head play-by-play announcer for a host of athletics. He was also a four-year letter winner at linebacker on the football team.

He completed his master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 2016. While at Northwestern, he covered events like the NFL scouting combine, NCAA men's basketball tournament, NFL Draft and Chicago Bears training camp.

Adam grew up in Le Sueur, Minnesota and now resides in Davenport. In his free time, he likes to relive his glory days by playing multiple sports, including tennis, golf and slow-pitch softball. He also enjoys traveling, hanging out at his family's cabin in northern Minnesota and watching the occasional Disney movie.

If you have a story idea for Adam connect with him on Facebook and Twitter @AdamJRossow