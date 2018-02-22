Alex Wilson

By: Sarah Makuta

Posted: Feb 10, 2017 07:24 AM CST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 03:56 PM CST

Alex Wilson is excited to join the Local 5 news team as a Reporter/Midday Anchor after spending a little over two years as an Anchor/MMJ in Ottumwa, Iowa.

She is originally from a small town in the Midwest, Knoxville, IL. She graduated from Illinois State University in 2014 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During her senior year of college, she worked as an Associate Producer for WEEK-TV in Peoria, IL. In October of 2014 she moved to the Heartland and started working for KTVO in Ottumwa. During her time there she got her foot in the door with politicians. She interviewed many of the 2017 presidential candidates. Alex is excited to continue her journalism here in Des Moines.

Alex is a huge football fan, Go Bears! And of course, she’s a fan of the Chicago Cubs.

If you ever see her out and about, stop by and say hi. If you have any story ideas, feel free to pass them along, awilson@weareiowa.com.

