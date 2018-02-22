Amanda Krenz
Amanda is the Chief Political Correspondent for Local 5. You'll also see her on the anchor desk occasionally when her coworkers need a vacation. Amanda first arrived at Local 5 in 2003 and has vast experience covering news in Central Iowa. She's moderated political debates, flown with the Iowa National Guard on training missions, and was one of the only reporters with access into New Orleans days after Hurricane Katrina.
Amanda was born and raised in Bloomfield. She graduated from Davis County High School. She attended the University of Iowa for 2 years before transferring to Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo where she got her degree and also played tennis.
Amanda landed her first job in Kirksville at KTVO. She worked out of the Ottumwa bureau and enjoyed covering news that was in her hometown's back yard. Amanda was also a reporter at WHO for a couple of years, has done some freelance book editing, and had short stint in a public relations career. But her passion for covering news has brought her back to Local 5.
In addition to being an award winning journalist, Amanda is also the sideline reporter for the CrossFit Games, an intense fitness competition that maybe you've seen on ESPN. She's a crossfitter, which means she enjoys lifting barbells, jumping on boxes, and doing a lot of burpees. She also has her Level 1 training certification which allows her to coach a couple of CrossFit classes a week. Her favorite athletes are her two young boys who enjoy following their mom around at the gym.
Amanda's focus will be making politics interesting to you and maybe even a little bit fun. Iowa is an exciting state to be in with so much national focus. She looks forward to providing political content that you need to know about and that you should care about. Amanda always like to hear from viewers and is always looking to tell a good story. If you'd like to contact her, her email address is akrenz@weareiowa.com
