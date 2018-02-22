Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bree Sullivan joined the Local 5 Weather Team in May of 2015 and is excited to be forecasting for her extended family, friends, and you!

Bree discovered her fascination with weather by watching storms roll in over her grandparents’ Iowa farm. That farm was her home base since she grew up moving with her family from Kansas to Massachusetts, and eventually Texas.

When it came time to apply to college, she decided on Iowa State University where she earned her degree in Meteorology with a minor in Math and even interned for Chief Meteorologist Brad Edwards along the way.

Post-graduation, Bree and her husband moved to Florida where she taught a developmental math course at a community college.

After starting a family and getting bored of the uneventful Florida weather, Bree and her husband packed up their kids, cats, and house and spent three days driving back to the Cyclone State!

Outside of the studio, Bree attempts to control the mayhem that comes with raising four boys, become somewhat-fluent in Spanish, and understand why she has no cooking ability despite years of actively trying.