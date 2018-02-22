Brynn Carman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Brynn is excited to start her career at Local 5 as a weekend anchor and reporter.



She graduated from Colorado State University in May 2017 with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication.



At her college station, Brynn served a variety of roles. She was a news producer and anchor for two years as well as the station manager. Her favorite and most recent achievement was creating, producing and hosting a live talk show.



Originally from Denver, Colorado, Brynn has lived all across the country training as a competitive figure skater.



After winning a national title with her partner in 2008, Brynn was interviewed by a local TV station in Spokane, Washington. Since that day, she knew broadcast news was the career for her.