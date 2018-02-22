Brynn Carman
Brynn is excited to start her career at Local 5 as a weekend anchor and reporter.
She graduated from Colorado State University in May 2017 with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication.
At her college station, Brynn served a variety of roles. She was a news producer and anchor for two years as well as the station manager. Her favorite and most recent achievement was creating, producing and hosting a live talk show.
Originally from Denver, Colorado, Brynn has lived all across the country training as a competitive figure skater.
After winning a national title with her partner in 2008, Brynn was interviewed by a local TV station in Spokane, Washington. Since that day, she knew broadcast news was the career for her.
She graduated from Colorado State University in May 2017 with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication.
At her college station, Brynn served a variety of roles. She was a news producer and anchor for two years as well as the station manager. Her favorite and most recent achievement was creating, producing and hosting a live talk show.
Originally from Denver, Colorado, Brynn has lived all across the country training as a competitive figure skater.
After winning a national title with her partner in 2008, Brynn was interviewed by a local TV station in Spokane, Washington. Since that day, she knew broadcast news was the career for her.
Brynn retired from figure skating in 2012 due to injuries, but now uses the skills she learned as a nationally and internationally ranked athlete to her storytelling.
She brings her competitive spirit, determination and work ethic to Local 5.
Since her move, Brynn has been amazed with the kindness Iowans have shared with her. Raised with similar Midwest values, she feels pleased to be calling Iowa home now.
More Stories
-
Stephanie Angleson anchors Local 5…
-
Jack Miller is a…
-
122 days ago