Eric Knifong

By: Sarah Makuta

Posted: Feb 09, 2017 08:26 AM CST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 03:57 PM CST

Eric is excited to begin his reporting career in Iowa after spending the last year and a half in Springfield, Missouri as a web producer for KOLR-TV. 

Eric is from a small Midwest town called Warrensburg, Missouri, where he spent most of his life before moving to Springfield, Missouri and attending Missouri State University. He graduated from Missouri State with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media Production and a minor in Journalism. He had many opportunities in Springfield that included being a reporter for a local TV show called Show-Me Chefs. 

Eric has a strong passion for sports and worked for the Missouri Valley Conference on ESPN3 as well as the local baseball team in Springfield. 

Eric knows spending most of his life in the heartland will suit him well in Iowa and is thrilled to be on your side. 

Send any story ideas to eknifong@weareiowa.com or stay in touch with Eric on twitter @e_knifongTV. 

