Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jacob Peklo returned to Iowa as a multimedia journalist in September of 2015 after two years as the Bloomington bureau chief and fill-in anchor at WMBD in Peoria.

Peklo started his career in Sioux City after graduating with a master’s in science of journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in June of 2011.



While in Sioux City, Peklo was nominated for local Emmys for ongoing coverage and the capture of a man who shot a Sioux City police officer, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission’s site visits to Sioux City for a new casino.



In Peoria, Peklo worked in both news and sports. He was part of the team that received an Edward Murrow Award for outstanding breaking news team coverage during the Washington tornado in 2013.



In his spare time, Jacob enjoys running and competing in - or watching - some kind of sporting event.



If you have story ideas, email them to jpeklo@weareiowa.com. Follow Peklo on twitter @JacobPekloTV.