Des Moines native Jon Schaeffer joined the Local 5 team in October of 2014 as Sports Director. Jon brings an emphasis on storytelling, high energy highlights, and a love of sports to Local 5. It isn’t rare to see him out shooting sporting events, talking with fans, players, and coaches to find those stories that mean so much to viewers.

Jon started his career in Bismarck, North Dakota as a news reporter at the CBS affiliate KXMB back in June 2012. He made the move over to Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter five months later. After 1 1/2 years on the weekend sports desk, Jon became the Sports Director. It wasn’t long before he saw an opportunity back in his hometown at WOI.

Before getting his first job, Jon graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in communication. He was part of the school station Studio1 where he learned the basics of shooting, editing, and storytelling. While in school, he also got his pilot’s license.

From the first time Jon got on skates at the age of 3, he’s loved the game of hockey. Growing up in Des Moines, he learned to golf on the rolling hills of Waveland. He played multiple sports for Des Moines Roosevelt including baseball and soccer. He still remains active in sports to this day.

When Jon isn’t out shooting sports, or working hard to put together story ideas that give you a look into the great people of Iowa who make up the sports community, you can find him on the golf course, at a hockey arena, or spending time enjoying all that Des Moines has to offer with his wife, Jenna.

You can reach out to Jon directly with any story ideas you may have via email at jschaeffer@weareiowa.com or follow him on twitter @J_SchaefferWOI.