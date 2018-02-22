Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt McCullock joined the Local 5 Sports team in June 2017, as weekend Sports Anchor. He may have southern roots but his hard-working personality mimics those of the Midwest.



Matt is from Allen, Texas, a small suburb outside of Dallas. He has always had a passion for sports, growing up playing several different sports, but after realizing his talent wasn't enough to get him far he decided to continue that passion by talking sports.



His pursuit to that goal led him to the University of Oklahoma-Gaylord School of Journalism. While at OU, Matt invested his time covering Sooner Athletics for television and radio. He anchored and did sports for the school's daily student newscast, OU Nightly. He was also the host of Sooner Sports Pad, a variety Sooner sports show that ran nationally on FOX College Sports Central.



Before joining Local 5, Matt was the Weekend News Anchor at KFDX in Wichita Falls, Texas. His time covering local news opened up a skill to tell individual stories creatively -- something he brings with him to Local 5.



Matt is excited to begin a new journey in Iowa, and to share the energy of local high school, college and professional sports with the rest of the Hawkeye state. If you see Matt around, stop and say hello, and if you have time, talk a little sports!



If you have a sports story for Matt, you can email him at mmccullock@weareiowa.com or follow him on Twitter @MMcCullockWOI.