Stephanie Angleson

Stephanie Angleson anchors Local 5 News at 5, 6, and 10.  She graduated from Drake University in 2000 with a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications, Broadcast News and a Minor in World History.

Before coming to Local 5, Stephanie worked for KIMT-TV in Mason City as morning and midday Anchor. The show was awarded a regional Emmy award for best morning show in 2004 by the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Television Academy.

When not at work, Stephanie enjoys making hand-made quilts and spending time on her family's farms. A World and National title holding equestrian, Stephanie says horses are her passion. Stephanie lives in Des Moines with her husband.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected