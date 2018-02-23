24°
Des Moines
Clear
Sections
News
Local News
Hidden History
Your Local Election HQ
This Week in Iowa
National News
Latest Videos
Weather
Weather App
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Meet the Weather Team
Weather Alerts
CW Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Weird News
Sports
Local Sports
South Korea 2018
Cyclone Central
Friday Night Blitz
Hawkeye Headquarters
National Sports
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Blackhawks
Community
Calendar
Contests
One Classroom At A Time
Celebrating Our Freedoms
Thought of the Day
Lifestyle
Healthy Living
Weddings
Cancer Care
Personal Finance
Healthy Pets
Green Living
Recipes for Success
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
Get our App
News
Weather
Sections
News
Local News
Hidden History
Your Local Election HQ
This Week in Iowa
National News
Latest Videos
Weather
Weather App
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Meet the Weather Team
Weather Alerts
CW Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Weird News
Sports
Local Sports
South Korea 2018
Cyclone Central
Friday Night Blitz
Hawkeye Headquarters
National Sports
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Blackhawks
Community
Calendar
Contests
One Classroom At A Time
Celebrating Our Freedoms
Thought of the Day
Lifestyle
Healthy Living
Weddings
Cancer Care
Personal Finance
Healthy Pets
Green Living
Recipes for Success
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
Get our App
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Contact Us
Contests
CW Iowa Live
Pros who Know
Login
Search
Drake Master Class
Drake Master Class
By:
Jessica Flinn
Posted:
Feb 23, 2018 12:54 PM CST
Updated:
Feb 23, 2018 12:54 PM CST
More Stories
Live at the 24 Hour Indoor Bike-A-Thon at Hotel Pattee
17 hours ago
Hope for the Wild
17 hours ago
Bike-A-Thon to Cure Cystic Fibrosis Live at Hotel Pattee
17 hours ago
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News
Local
National
Sports
Political
Suspect charged in May 2017 homicide
Mobile store robbed three times in three months
Teachers: We don't want to be armed with guns
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DSM City Hall renovations wrap up, workers return
How to tell if your home has lead paint
Video Center
Local News
National News
District Semifinal Action Class 4A
Mobile store robbed three times in three months
DMPD Make Arrest in 2017 Murder Case
Stay Connected
We Are Iowa Local 5 news
@WeAreIowa5News
iPhone App
Android App
Meet the Team
Download App
Alerts
TV Schedule