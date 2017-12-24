Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

POLK COUNTY-- At around 2:15pm on Sunday, December 24th, 2017, Polk County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on NE 72nd St, just north of Interstate 80.

A sedan, heading northbound on NE 72nd St, had apparently lost control and veered into the path of a southbound SUV, causing the SUV to strike the passenger side of the sedan.

The passenger of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four occupants of the SUV, and the driver of the sedan, were transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

There is no immediate information on the medical status at this time.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash are being withheld until proper notifications can be completed.

Responding agencies include Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Altoona Police, Altoona Fire Rescue and Bondurant Fire Rescue.

The crash is currently under investigation at this time. An updated press release will be sent out when more information is available.