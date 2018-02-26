16th annual Arts & Crafts show hits DSM

The 16th annual Arts & Crafts show came to a close Sunday afternoon at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The three-day event is Iowa's largest show.

With over 300 exhibitors from seven different Midwest states, the show offers patrons a chance to enjoy original and affordable arts and crafts.

"Oh I'm partial to the wood things-- the woodworking craftsmanship that are here. I like the cutting boards, I like the post office banks that are here, and also the rustic-style furniture," says Merle Brendeland.

The 100,000 square feet of display had just about anything you'd be looking for, including clothing, jewelry, furniture, and creative artistic pieces.