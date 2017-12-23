3 killed in Davenport house fire

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHBF- Davenport, Iowa - UPDATE: Davenport Interim Fire Marshal Jim Morris confirmed Friday that along with one adult, two children died in the Thursday night fire at the Five Seasons Davenport on North Fairmount Street.

The other two children were transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in critical condition.

Fire investigators have determined that there were no working smoke detectors present and that may have delayed alerting occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It was a scene many neighbors say they were left only to look on as they hoped for the best.

Neighbor James Cole said, "It's sad. Just sad. It's truly sad."

For neighbor James Cole, there are few words when describing the tragedy at number 22 at Five Seasons trailer park.

He was among many in the neighborhood watching the scene late into the evening.

Cole said, "Lights was flashing through the windows so I went outside to look and I saw the trailer across the street, trailer 22, on fire."

December 21, Five Seasons' Summer Drive was filled with fire trucks and crews, working to keep the flames from spreading to nearby houses.

Cole said, "They were evacuating that trailer and that trailer because they're so close, they didn't want it to catch on fire."

December 22, it's a different scene as drivers crawl by the boarded up home and toys still scattered in the front yard, filled with a heartache knowing what the flames and smoke did inside.

"It was intense because of the fact I know babies live in that trailer." Cole said, "I see the van over there, so I'm figuring they're at home, and then when they start bringing the babies out it really started getting intense and sad."

The Davenport Fire Department says they arrived on scene to heavy smoke.

They say the fire was quickly extinguished, but when they searched inside, the cost began to mount, finding one adult dead in the home.

As a father and grandfather, Cole says his thoughts are with the young children inside many were trying to save.

Cole "I'd seen them bring out a baby. I'd seen them bring out three more babies and watched them give them CPR right there by the trash cans and next thing you know they put the fire out but I never seen no adult come out."