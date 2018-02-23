5 ON YOUR SIDE: How to get faster and cheaper internet

WAUKEE - We use the internet almost daily, but could you be paying less for your service?

Local 5's Angelina Salcedo is on your side finding out how to get the most out of your provider. She focused on the Des Moines metro area, but any tips and tricks can be used where you live.

A new option for internet users is coming, but not everywhere. Mi-fiber is digging its way to one of the fast-growing Des Moines suburbs.

"It was a perfect match for us to come to Waukee. It met all of our criteria," said Mi-fiber CEO Ron Hinds.

The company has been feeding rural Iowa since 2000. Hinds says the technology is what makes the difference.

"A fiber-optic strand is just a marvel of technology. With a strand the size of one hair on your head, you can carry gigabytes of data back and forth with laser technology," said Hinds.

It's faster and cheaper than the two other options of Mediacom and Century Link. The Dryer family was one of the first to sign up.

"Our internet service is amazing! It's super fast! We're running all of our devices without having a problem. My wife and I run our office out of our home, so she's teaching kids in China via a webinar and then I run an insurance agency here on nights, weekends, and holidays," said Waukee resident Ben Dryer.

But what if you don't live in Waukee and only have access to Mediacom, Century Link, or your rural provider? How can you get more for less?

- Know your speed and compare the competition: These are the two key things to figure out. You should know what packages are available and what fits your needs. Once you do, you can use the competition to negotiate deals, but be willing to cancel. Sometimes it takes that much.

- Call your provider every 6 months: If you already have a plan make sure you're getting the best deal. If you're thinking about leaving, sometimes companies will have better deals for you, but won't give them out until you ask.

- Buy Online: Going online can save you about 10 dollars a month for a year with both Century Link and Mediacom.

Any of these tips and tricks will work with your provider, but until more competition comes to Des Moines like Mi-fiber, you're going to have to do your homework! The Mi-Fiber project isn't completely done in Waukee, but they should finish installing by the end of this year. Hinds says they're looking to expand to other parts like West Des Moines and Des Moines.