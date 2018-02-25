ARL waives adoption fees to help free the shelter

DES MOINES - Here's one way to spread a little cheer on this dreary Saturday: The ARL waived all of its adoption fees to help families grow.

The event is called "Free the Shelters," and it's sponsored by PRAI Beauty.They pick up those fees that adopters would normally pay.

Starting at 11 a.m., families lined up for the chance to meet and play with the animals. Plus, one couple got a little surprise when they made their adoption decision.

"I asked him if we could go look and he said, yes, and then when we walked in, I saw Lizzie and she had a ring on her collar and he proposed to me, and we got Lizzie," said Alison Hansen of Des Moines.

"I think it's a big deal. it really helps out that we're able to give a home to a dog," said Jasean Colemon of Des Moines.

PRAI Beauty has helped more than 2,200 animals get adopted since its first event in May. If you missed out on Saturday's event, there's another chance to adopt at all three Metro locations on Sunday.

