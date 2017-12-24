Botanical garden holds 'trunk show'

The Christmas spirit filled the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden on Saturday.

A local shop was featured during their Holiday Trunk Show.

The permanent collection Letterpress and Design had several holiday items for shoppers to choose from.

The craft shop is known for its prints, cards, and coasters-- with several good gift opportunities to go around.

Organizers say the trunk show is a great opportunity to connect the community with local artists.

"We are excited to have these artists who hand crafted their work. And as we began the holiday season, we wanted to do a series of trunk shows to support local artists," says David Regan.

"I have different presses that do different jobs and different kinds of runs and different things. So depending on what I'm printing depends on what press is in them. So it's kind of keeping an old tradition alive," says Sarah McCoy.

This was the final trunk show of the year.