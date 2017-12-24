Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 pm Saturday to 9 am Sunday for southern Iowa.

It is looking more likely that we will see some snow roll into SW Iowa Saturday night and spread across the state. Right now, it looks like the heaviest band will fall south of I-80 with maybe some areas getting 1"-3", but the Metro could still get an inch or so before it ends Sunday morning. Some spots in southern Iowa could receive up to 4" locally.

Thankfully, temperatures will be cold in the teens and 20s, so any snow that does fall should be JUST snow, and not a mix like we saw on Thursday.

Remember, you can monitor road conditions on the Iowa DOT's website, as well.

For Christmas Day itself, it will be mainly cold and dry with maybe some flurries coming in late in the day. Temperatures will be very cold next week with more snow possible by Thursday.

Merry Christmas from the Local 5 Weather Team!