Creston death ruled a homicide

By: Sarah Beckman

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 10:20 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 10:25 AM CST

CRESTON - The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide in a Creston case earlier this month.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Paul Scheel was found dead inside an apartment on February 14. The cause of death is not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.  The public is still being asked if they have any information regarding the homicide of Scheel, they are asked to call the Union County Law Enforcement Center at (641) 782-8402.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected