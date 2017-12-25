Des Moines Police honors officer's life

The Des Moines Police Department announced some sad news on their Facebook page on Sunday.

They left this message on a post:

"It is with great sadness that we report the death of a member of the DMPD family. Senior Police Officer Tori Aletheia died yesterday, following a surgery in Iowa City. SPO Aletheia had proudly served the Des Moines community since 2013, and was also a military veteran. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and we thank everyone who has reached out with support."

Here's a link to their Facebook page: Des Moines Police Department.