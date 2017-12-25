Des Moines Police honors officer's life

By: Brandon Lawrence

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 04:41 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 08:08 PM CST

The Des Moines Police Department announced some sad news on their Facebook page on Sunday.

They left this message on a post: 

"It is with great sadness that we report the death of a member of the DMPD family. Senior Police Officer Tori Aletheia died yesterday, following a surgery in Iowa City. SPO Aletheia had proudly served the Des Moines community since 2013, and was also a military veteran. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and we thank everyone who has reached out with support."

Here's a link to their Facebook page: Des Moines Police Department.

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected