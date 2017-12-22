Donations pouring in after bowling alley fire

Early Monday morning Plaza Lanes on Douglas caught fire. While many people felt for the owners and thought of their own fond memories, others went to work and started collecting donations.

Hundreds of high school and league bowlers had equipment inside of Plaza Lanes. Now, donations of new and used bowling balls and other gear are pouring into BOWLARAMA on the south side of the Des Moines.

One man drove down from Dubuque with a van full of bowling balls to give to high schoolers.

Russell Bolinbaugh said, "I brought 106 bowling balls, 11 bags, 3 pairs of shoes. "

Tom Ellis, a seasoned bowler in Des Moines, said, "The bowling community is that way, you help each other, it keeps going."

If you have any bowling equipment, new or used that you'd like to donate, Bowlarama will be taking donations through tomorrow. They are located on Southeast 14th street in Des Moines.