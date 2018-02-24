DSM City Hall renovations wrap up, workers return

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES - City leaders say a broken heating and cooling system, outdated wiring and crumbling sewer pipes are all things of the past at the City Hall building.

After two years and more than $7 million, offices are finally starting to move back inside Des Moines' renovated City Hall building. But you will still have to wait before getting some services there.

The finishing touches are being made inside City Hall. The $7.4 million renovation started in 2016 because of heating and cooling issues. Some employees even used space heaters inside.

"We're not going to have that anymore, we won't need that anymore," said City Engineer Pam Cooksey.

Cooksey says the day-to-day benefits go far beyond the HVAC system.

"We have all new lighting," Cooksey said. "We also were able to modify the entrance, the first floor hallways to improve how we service customers in City Hall. The City Clerk's counter area has been expanded, the area for people to wait has been expanded."

Local 5's cameras were not allowed inside the building for liability reasons while construction wraps up. Construction crews are starting to leave and city workers are returning -- but only for one department: the City Clerk's office. That means not all services will be available at City Hall yet.

"Dog licenses, parking tickets, everything you normally get from the city clerk that's starting on Monday morning at City Hall," Cooksey said. "Everything else is still in its location that it's been the last two years."

Those locations are inside the City Administration building and the Armory, which is located next to Brenton Skating Plaza.

Local 5 saw a couple people walk into City Hall on Friday, only to be turned away for now. That is why the City of Des Moines is putting signs up asking the public to "check before you make the trek."

"Clears up the mystery and hopefully avoid the aggravation that people would experience by being in the wrong location," Cooksey said.

Again, the City Clerk's office is the only one moving in right now. Other departments such as Economic Development and the Treasury will move inside City Hall over the next month. It will all be done by the April 9th City Council meeting.

To check on when all the departments will be coming back here, go to dmgov.com/move.

Here is a list provided to Local 5 from the City of Des Moines:

MOVING SCHEDULE:

- City Clerk: 2/26/18

- Economic Development: 3/5/18

- Engineering Department (Design): 3/12/18

- Engineering Department: 3/19/18

- City Manager: 3/26/18

- Legal Department: 3/26/18

- Public Information Office: 3/26/18

- Finance/Treasury: 4/2/18

- Council Meeting: 4/9/18