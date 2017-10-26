RUNNELLS - Homer Williams Jr. has been moving home to home his entire life. He has intellectual disabilities and after decades, 69-year-old Homer has finally found his forever family.

"It's heaven," said Homer Williams Jr. "I like this farm."

Homer has found his little piece of heaven.

"I feed baby goats," said Williams.

A farm in Runnells is now Homer's forever home. He spends his days with the animals, playing music and enjoying the company of his new family, Michelle and Alan Vry.

"We don't just get the privilege of keeping Homer in our home for good, we get the honor of keeping Homer in our home for good," said Michelle Vry.

The Vry's never expected they would add to their family after their two kids grew up and moved away. But when they learned a local organization called Mosaic was looking for host homes for intellectual disabled adults, they became interested.

"It was kind of a calling," said Vry. "I knew it was right."

Homer has been living with the Vry's for just over a month. They say the addition to the family couldn't feel more right.

"It's kind of like going to the pet store or the ARL, and the first thing people see is that puppy and they want to take that puppy home because it is the cutest and the most fun," said Vry. "And right over in the corner is the old dog who has weathered all the storms and has so much love to give."

"And we forget about that old dog and if someone just took the time to find out that they are so full of love, have so much to offer, they need so much from us. If people took the time to find that out they would have a true friend and companion for life."

Homer now has the family he's always dreamed of. And the Vry's have a new life with this man they've come to love.

"The changes its made in my life after having Homer in my home," said Vry. "I am so much more grateful for everything I have had and taken for granted. The joy I get to see on his face everyday is a new experience. Things he has never been able to witness, things he's never seen, things hes never done. He is funny, I have never laughed more than I have ever laughed before."

Mosaic currently has about 85 host home's like the Vry's in central Iowa that have taken in people who need a forever home.

