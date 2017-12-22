DES MOINES- The Des Moines Fire Department says a Monday morning fire that burned down Plaza Lanes in Des Moines appears to have been an accident.

"The investigators of the Plaza Lane incident have concluded their on-scene work involved in determining the origin and cause of Monday morning’s fire. With the assistance of the National Response Team of the ATF, the scene has been photographed and documented for record, and sifted through for evidence," the department said in a Friday press release. "While the investigation continues, all current information and evidence suggests that the fire was accidental in nature.

There was a never-ending stream of water Monday flowing down on the Plaza Lanes building. Des Moines Fire crews worked all day to put out one the city's largest fires in recent memory. Tuesday, the area surrounding the bowling staple is much calmer, but the damage to the building is still clearly visible. What also remains -- are questions about what exactly happened.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was called to the scene this week to assist in the investigation.

"They come around once a while, we've had them at the Younkers fire," Brian O'Keefe with the Des Moines Fire Department said. "They have some additional equipment they'll be bringing in from outside the Des Moines area. It's going to provide 3D mapping, some forensic technology."