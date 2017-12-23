WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump's pick for a federal judge has withdrawn his nomination after an embarrassing Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Sen. Chuck Grassley chairs that committee, and he spoke to Local 5 about Matthew Petersen's struggle to answer basic legal questions.

"He forgot what he learned in law school in the sense of the details," said Grassley. "He was asked some very technical questions. He just would've gotten an F from his law professor. So he's not coming up."

The video of the line of questioning went viral. Petersen's decision to withdraw his nomination has been accepted by the president.