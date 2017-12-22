Help name lion cubs at Blank Park Zoo

The newest additions to the Blank Park Zoo are just over a month old now and the zoo is asking for you to help decide their names!

Neema gave birth to these adorable little cubs back on November 14th.

Since then, zoo staff has been giving them extra care through special feeding times and by providing them with all their necessary vaccines.

While they won't be on exhibit for the public to enjoy for a few more months still, zoo staff says they're beyond excited to have lion cubs in Des Moines.