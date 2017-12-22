Help name lion cubs at Blank Park Zoo
The newest additions to the Blank Park Zoo are just over a month old now and the zoo is asking for you to help decide their names!
Neema gave birth to these adorable little cubs back on November 14th.
Since then, zoo staff has been giving them extra care through special feeding times and by providing them with all their necessary vaccines.
While they won't be on exhibit for the public to enjoy for a few more months still, zoo staff says they're beyond excited to have lion cubs in Des Moines.
"Oh it is just beyond exciting, you know, having any babies is already special... but being able to have lion cubs for the first time in over 30 years just makes it extra special and to have three healthy cubs is just amazing," says Megan Woodall, a Carnivore and Primates Keeper at the zoo.
You can help pick the names for the trio.
If you donate $50 in support of the Blank Park Zoo, they'll let you submit your idea for a name.
Then they'll vote on the best ones early next year.
Zoo staff says they're looking for some traditional African names, so do a little research before sending your name suggestions in!
