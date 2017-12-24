Hope Ministries preps for Christmas Day

The last minute preps for Christmas are continuing for pretty much everywhere around the metro.

Saturday, Hope Ministries brought in a huge amount of food to help in the coming days.

On Christmas Day alone, they'll deliver 2100 meals across town. Plus, they'll serve another 200 at the mission. And that's just the beginning.

They're expecting to serve another 450 meals the day after Christmas. It's a great reminder of how large the need is year-round.

"There are truly hundreds of people in our community right now in Des Moines who don't know where their next meal is going to come from. So there are many people who are food insecure, who are truly in need, so Hope truly begins with a meal. We really know this meal ministry is a foundation of life change for people," says Kathy Cody with Hope Ministries.



Hope Ministries has been serving the metro since 1915. The current location has been doing its Christmas Day delivery services for more than a decade.