How plow trucks work in bad weather

DES MOINES - Knowing how snow plows work can help keep you and your car safer on the road.

Des Moines Deputy Public Works Director Bruce Braun gave Local 5 a tour Thursday on how these plows operate.

"The salt comes out of the back of the units here and drops down on to the spinner. And the spinner spreads the salt out, and we can control that from one lane up to three lanes," said Braun.

He says that cars should remain 75 feet behind the plows when they're out on the roads. Public works plows do not have blue lights, explained Braun. Those are only on Department of Transportation vehicles.