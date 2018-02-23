How to tell if your home has lead paint

According to the Polk County Health Department, thousands of central Iowa homes contain dangerous lead paint—and their homeowners may not know it.

Through the department's Lead Repair Program, if you have lead paint in your home, you may be eligible for a free remodel.

"We estimate that there's 60,000 homes in Polk County that still have significant lead-based paint hazards on them," said Nola Aigner with the Polk County Health Department. "So if you think that you qualify for this program, it's a really good opportunity to take advantage of it."

Chipped paint can be an indicator of the presence of lead paint in your home, or if your was built earlier than 1978, when lead paint was banned.

You can sign up for an inspection through the Polk County Health Department's website.