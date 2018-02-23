Iowa Health Dept. reports 31 additional flu deaths this week

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DES MOINES - Nearly three times as many Iowans have died from the flu this year compared to a year ago.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released new numbers on Friday related to flu deaths in the state. 31 additional flu deaths were reported to the department. That brings a total of 157 so far this flu season.

According to the department, the flu remains widespread, and at high levels. Health officials are encouraging everyone to get the flu shot, wash your hands, and stay at home if you're sick.

Several school districts across the state have been sending out warnings and tips to parents and families about the flu outbreak. Schools across the country have had so many flu reports that some have had to close down to disinfect for a few days. Luckily, that hasn't happened in Iowa yet.