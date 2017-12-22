Iowa unemployment rate drops below 3%

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa's unemployment rate is under 3% for the first time since December 2000, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

While nationally the unemployment rate sits at 4.1%, Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 2.9 percent for November.

"Following two months of losses, Iowa businesses displayed growing confidence in the economy in November and added 6,300 jobs to their payrolls," said Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development Director. "Manufacturing is vital to our state’s economic security, and job creation has been especially strong within Iowa’s factories. Compared to last year, no sector has added more jobs to the Iowa economy than manufacturing. This growth has no doubt contributed to the state’s falling unemployment rate which now rests at 2.9 percent."

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 49,100 in November. The current estimate is 10,700 lower than the year ago level of 59,800.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,637,600 in November. This figure was 2,000 higher than October and 2,100 higher than one year ago.

