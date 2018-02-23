Major tax reform bill passes through hurdles in 24 hours

DES MOINES - One of the most comprehensive tax reform bills in decades has passed through two groups of lawmakers less than 24 hours after it was published for legislators to read.

SSB 3197 passed the Senate Ways and Means Committee Thursday afternoon by a vote of 9 to 6. Earlier in the day, a subcommittee met to talk about the bill, and hear arguments from both sides of the issue. Many opponents of the tax reform legislation argued that it was being pushed through too fast, and that they had barely had enough time to read the 100-page document.

Supporters, on the other hand, said that Iowa families would save thousands of dollars if this bill is passed, and small business owners would see positive trends in their businesses because of a lower tax rate.

Democrats argued that because there hasn't been a fiscal analysis yet done on this bill, they don't want it to go to debate. They want to see the financial impact cutting thousands of dollars in taxes would have on Iowa's budget.

It's now up to the Senate President to put this bill on the debate calendar.