Mobile store robbed three times in three months

CLIVE - Mobile Spot has been robbed by the same person the last couple of months and it was all caught on camera.

Clive Police say the thief threw a rock through the window all three times to get in.

"We get a call from our security company as soon as we get any glass break and any motion detected inside the building after hours and it just sends a huge adrenaline rush through you," said Mobile Spot Owner Jacob Mead.

Mead says he doesn't think the suspect is one of their customers because it doesn't look liked he scoped out the store.

"I think he's just been seeing a lot of our ads that we've posted and thought we'd make an easy target," said Mead.

The first time the store was robbed was this past December. He got away with seven-thousand dollars worth of valuables. January was the second time and he only got three phones. The most recent was a couple of weeks ago, but he didn't find anything.

"Used phones are really kind of a high dollar market now that's really what they were after. They're not after any of our customer's devices. They're after our certified preowned inventory that we have available and mainly iPhones as well," said Mead.

After getting hit the first time, the store had to step up security.

"A lot of it is over night procedures, we put a lot more of our stuff away. We lock more of our doors. We've reinforced a lot of things and there's a lot more advanced security measures that we've done as well," said Mead.

But the amount of money they've had to pay to keep the store secure has affected their budget.

"The big question everyone asks is do you have insurance and the answer is yes, but an insurance only covers so much. There's been a lot that's come out of my own pocket," said Mead.

Jacob has one message for the thief who's still on the loose.

"Please just understand that we're a small business and we're just trying to make a living. All of my employees here, we're all pretty much family and we're just a small local business trying to get by," said Mead.

Clive Police are looking for anyone who may have any clues about this case. If you have any information you're urged to give them a call at 515-278-1312.

