Nonprofit seeks help after break-ins

A local non-profit is seeking help from the public after their buildings were burglarized three times in the last month.

Here's the information put out by the non-profit:

Late Wednesday night (12/20/17) or early Thursday morning (12/21/17) a building used by Children & Family Urban Movement (CFUM) was burglarized.

The building is located at 1637 6th Avenue. This is the third time in the past month that a 6th Avenue nonprofit has been broken in to.

On the night of November 28th another building used by CFUM located at 1600 6th Avenue was robbed. A rock was thrown through a glass door and a television was stolen.

A similar break in occurred around 10:00 PM December 17th at Urban Dreams on the corner of 6th Avenue and Forest Avenue.

A rock was thrown through the door of the building at 601 Forest Avenue and a 55-inch television was stolen.

These robberies have posed challenges to organizations working to serve the community.

Police are working to identify the burglars and have not said whether or not they believe the burglaries to be related.

A witness to the December 17th robbery reported seeing two men but was unable to provide any additional information.

We ask that anyone with information come forward to the Des Moines Police.