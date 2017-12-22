Police investigate business robbery in Newton

JASPER COUNTY - Police are looking for at least two suspects who broke into the Fore Seasons Golf Practice Center & Lounge just after 5:30 a.m.. Wednesday.

“They came through a long hallway and busted down the door in between the hallway and the bar,” said business owner Dawn Peters who is still shaken up.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video snooping through cabinets. Seconds later one robber destroys a lottery machine and several game machines. Peters says they managed to get away with a couple hundred dollars from those machines.

“There were several motion sensors going off in different parts of the building, “Peters said.

However the crooks seemed calm and stayed inside the business for about three minutes.

“I received the phone call from the security company and but it was late because they got in a car and fled,” said Peters.

The car believed to be the getaway vehicle was described as a maroon SUV with a big dent in the rear bumper.

Peters said this is sadly this isn’t the first time she has dealt with a robbery.

“We had a burglary here two years ago, and that person is in jail right now,” she said. “I’m sure these individuals will also get caught.”

Despite the sour taste Peters says she appreciate all the support of the community and her business will operate as usual.

Investigators say if you have any information give them a call, 641-792-5912.