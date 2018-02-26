Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

Police in Des Moines are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

The following information was released from the Des Moines Police Department on Sunday night:

At approximately 9:02 p.m., on 25 February 2018, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a car / pedestrian crash in the 2800 block of Urbandale Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene to find a deceased male adult.

Evidence at the scene indicated that he had been struck by a vehicle, and that vehicle had left the scene. At this time, investigators are interviewing a person who may be the driver of the vehicle that left the scene.

The Des Moines Police Dept. Traffic Unit, assisted by the Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit, continues the technical investigation into this crash.