Pothole Patrol: What's DSM doing to fix them?

DES MOINES - A metro man says potholes at a busy intersection in Des Moines caused severe damage to his car.

The intersection, 30th and Hickman in Des Moines, is still littered with some parts broken off from vehicles. Des Moines Public Works got several calls recently about the pothole problems at the intersection. DSM Public Works filled them up Wednesday night. They say if they get enough serious complaints, they can take care of these issues. But if your car is damaged because of a pothole, the cost will likely still fall on you.

"The second one jarred the car, shook the car, and it ended up tearing the right from tire right off the car," said William Hansen, describing what happened to his car at 30th and Hickman.

Hansen's car is now in pieces, the tires and rims severely banged up. And he says it is because of potholes. Hansen was driving along 30th and Hickman this week when the damage was done.

"There were cars in the other lanes that were coming by on the left lanes, so we couldn't swerve to avoid them, just got stuck, had to hit them, we had no other choice," Hansen said.

His friends are helping him get to work while his car is out of commission. The cost to fix it?

"997 dollars, 93 cents, which I do not have," Hansen said.

Des Moines Public Works filled the potholes at the intersection overnight, after hearing several stories like Hansen's. Broken car parts can still be seen all over the area. The reason the potholes were not filled?

"In order for us to fix any pothole, they need to be reported," Chuck Burrell, a spokesperson with Des Moines Public Works.

Burrell says if they get enough serious complaints, they can take action like they did at 30th and Hickman. But because of the ice and snow, most of the work will have to wait.

"In the last two weeks, we've only had two crews out, generally we'll have six crews out every day, but because of the winter weather, we can't have them out because we're getting prepared for snow and ice control," Burrell said. "If it was not snowing, we would be out fixing potholes."

Hansen says the improvements here are too little too late for his car. He filed a claim with the city to help cover the damages. But the city's legal department tells Local 5 it is the driver who is obligated to know the conditions of the road they are traveling on. However, the city does review claims on a case by case basis to see if the city is more at fault than the driver.

Now, Hansen is worried about the future.

"It sets me back drastically, just if the city doesn't pay for it, I don't know what I'm going to do," Hansen said.

To report a pothole, you can call the Des Moines Public Works hotline at (515) 283-4950. You can also download the myDSMmobile app on your smartphone and submit a form through there.