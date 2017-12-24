Reed's Hollow Bar hosts holiday shopping

For all those last minute shoppers, there was a unique place to get presents all under one roof in Des Moines on Saturday.

They had some other perks to help those procrastinators who dread shopping.

Reed's Hollow Bar had a holiday shopping party today. Crafters say this was a great way to kick off the holiday weekend and support local artists.



"Zac is doing a limited lunch menu with drink specials, five dollar apple pie moonshines. Several of us here are doing last minute fire sale's on some of our wares. This is the final show for some of us of the year and then we will put it away until the spring probably," says Nicole Rutherford of Nicole and Dime Designs.

Nicole says she sparked local crafters to come together for this one last showing of 2017.

She says they planned Saturday's festivities in less than 2 weeks and is impressed with the turnout considering it was all done through social media.