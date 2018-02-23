Riverside Cemetery's swan in recovery

MARSHALLTOWN - A beloved member of the community has been attacked.

Bob the swan lives at the Riverside Cemetery and is a favorite across town. He's now in the hospital after being attacked by two dogs that were on the property without a leash.

"He tried to get away from the dogs and I think it just kind of set a predator instinct in the dog who then attacked and mauled him. We weren't sure if he was still alive by the time it was all done," said the General Manager of Riverside Cemetery Dorie Tammen.

The attack all happened while Tammen was feeding the birds in the morning like she always does. She had never seen anything like that happen to one of their birds.

"It was horrifying! I cried on a policeman's shoulder afterwards!," said Tammen.

Marshalltown Police and the fire department came to rescue Bob and took him to the vet. Doctors say he was in shock and had multiple bite wounds. Dorie posted about the incident on their Facebook page to inform the community.

"It's just gone, for our small little Facebook page, it's gone viral!," said Tammen.

That's how Marshalltown residents Cathi and Bill Martin found out about the incident. They went to the cemetery to check on Bob and see if he was doing okay.

"We couldn't understand why dogs were running loose to this area. To where they could come in here and harm any of the animals. These are something that people, when they come in here, they get used to seeing them and they love them," said Bob Martin.

Dorie says she's hoping Bob the swan will pull through, but she's concerned about paying the medical bills. The cemetery is a non-profit organization, so a cost like that puts a strain on their budget.