Saylorville Lake hosts bird-watching event
Dozens of people spent the day enjoying the outdoors and looking at some unique birds.
Central Iowa is home to many birds-- if you find them in the right places.
Saylorville Lake held an eagle watch event Sunday afternoon with several tour locations around the lake.
Providing a fun and educational afternoon for people of all ages was the goal. No eagles were spotted on Sunday, but Iowans did get a good view of two owls and a hawk.
"The first program was packed and hopefully they learned something new about our raptor friends that share our world. They will get to go see eagles-- I hear there are eagles below the dam that are fishing," says Linette Bernard, a representative with S.O.A.R, or Saving Our Avian Resources.
To go along with the observation locations, they hosted an eagle movie and had live bird presentations every hour to allow visitors to interact with the birds up close.
