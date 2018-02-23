Sen. Dix: Statehouse "moving forward" on sexual harassment issues

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES - After a settlement, an internal investigation, and the hiring of a human resources director, Sen. Bill Dix, the Republican Majority Leader told Local 5 on Thursday that he believes there's a new environment at the statehouse.

At issue is sexual harassment, and the possibility that it's not been completely eliminated among lawmakers, lobbyists, and staff at the statehouse. In 2017, a former GOP statehouse staffer won a million-dollar lawsuit, alleging that sexual harassment had taken place among lawmakers and staff. Since then, an outside advisor has looked over what policies are in place to address sexual harassment, and what else could be done to make sure everyone feels safe.

Local 5 checked in with Sen. Dix on Thursday to see how the session has been going so far. In the report from former Ambassador Mary Kramer, she outlined that it's possible sexual harassment is still taking place at the statehouse. Dix would not clearly answer if that's true.

"I believe the steps that are being taken are bringing much more awareness to the issue and what's appropriate and what needs to be a professional environment," said Dix. "I'm happy with the progress that things are moving forward. We are working across party lines to make sure that this is a professional environment."

As part of the new human resources position, revamped sexual harassment training was implemented at the beginning of the 2018 legislative session. Dix said it's more than just flipping through a slideshow.

"We actually had a person come in and go through a number of different exercises," said Dix. "It was a very useful project. I've received a lot of positive feedback. I believe that we are moving in the right direction."