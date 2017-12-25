Shoppers flock to malls on Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve was a bit chaotic at Valley West Mall!

Hundreds of people filled the shops grabbing those last minute presents!

It didn't look quite as busy as years past-- possibly because of this morning's snow.

But some had to brave the weather to finish their Christmas shopping.

One family says they like shopping the day before because everyone is together. This way, they have more input and ideas for those final gifts.

"We are just shopping for the rest of our presents for some of my cousins. I want a Nintendo Swish so I can play with my brother!"