Sights and sounds of Sunday's snow

"Well it's a White Christmas for so many across central and southern Iowa. Here in Indianola we measured about 2.5" in the city's town square. Right here along Highway 65, the snow has been blanketing the area around it. Let's take a look at the sights and sounds of the snow this morning across Iowa."

Over a month behind the average first snowfall, Iowa finally saw some accumulation.

"It's a good timing for snow, Christmas Eve, why not? Let's have a white ground and kind of gets us in the mood for Christmas," says one man from Des Moines.

Not having seen a lot of snow before, I had to get in on the action.

"So being from the south originally, I've never actually seen a White Christmas before, and so naturally, I had to take the opportunity to play in the snow a little bit as well. So here is my first ever Christmas snow angel."

Some in central Iowa love it.

"I don't mind the first snowfall. If it's the fifth one, then that might get a little tiring because I have driveway to shovel."

Others, do not.

"I loved it when I was a kid, but as you get older, it gets worse and worse I guess," says another resident from Norwalk.

"It's expected to stay cold over the next several days, so we are expecting the snow to stay on the ground through the week."