Small plane crashes near Oskaloosa

By: Brandon Lawrence

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 04:35 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 10:21 PM CST

NEAR OSKALOOSA - The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office and the FAA are investigating after a pilot is killed after crashing a small plane in a field.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of 210th Street just north of Oskaloosa.

Officials say the pilot was dead when they arrived on scene.

The Sheriff's Office says a preliminary investigation has revealed that the plane hit a power line nearby and, as a result, crashed into the field. There's no word yet on why the plane may have been flying this low.

Local 5 has a crew on the scene right now to learn more information.

