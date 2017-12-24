Small plane crashes near Oskaloosa
NEAR OSKALOOSA - The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office and the FAA are investigating after a pilot is killed after crashing a small plane in a field.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of 210th Street just north of Oskaloosa.
Officials say the pilot was dead when they arrived on scene.
The Sheriff's Office says a preliminary investigation has revealed that the plane hit a power line nearby and, as a result, crashed into the field. There's no word yet on why the plane may have been flying this low.
Local 5 has a crew on the scene right now to learn more information.
