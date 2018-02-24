Suspect charged in May 2017 homicide

DES MOINES - Des Moines police have charged a West Des Moines man in a May 2017 homicide near Monroe Elementary.

19-year-old Jahmar Saheim Mustin has been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Criminal Gang Participation.

The shooting happened near 30th and Hickman the afternoon of May 9, 2017, right near Monroe Elementary School. The victim, 23-year-old Choice Elliston, died.

Police say throughthe course of the investigation, detectives learned that a rolling gun battle had occurred between rival gangs. Mustin, a gang member, was seated next to Elliston in a vehicle that was part of the gun battle.

Police say evidence indicates that Mustin fired a gun while seated next to Elliston, striking him in the head, causing his death.

This shooting wasn't random, but police are saying that anyone could have been hit in the gunfire.

"This certainly appears that it was probably a rolling gun battle between the victim's vehicle and suspect vehicle which we have yet to locate or identify the people in that car," Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said at the time of the shooting.