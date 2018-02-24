Teachers: We don't want to be armed with guns

DES MOINES - Should teachers be armed with guns? President Donald Trump has said so.

Mr. Trump adds that teachers who don't have a gun are inviting attacks on themselves.

"I felt it was most inappropriate," said Max Knauer, a retired teacher with Des Moines Public Schools.

Tammy Wawro is the President of the Iowa State Education Association she believes Mr. Trump's plan is "ridiculous" and says adding more guns isn't a way to prevent mass shooting.

"I can't imagine the consequences of guns in our classroom and something not locked up in a classroom of 30 kindergartners it makes my stomach turn," said Wawro.

Knauer says with 35 years of teaching experience ---- the money spent on arming teachers

should be spent on behavioral support for students and making sure every school in Iowa has ...

"Wands that they can use for visitors and sometimes there are visitors who are unhappy and they should be screened," said Knauer.

"We need to be looking at how we take care of our students, we need more therapists not just people who schedule and we need stop cutting funding, so we can focus on how to move our kids forward," adds Wawro.

Local 5 contacted at least a dozen school districts across central Iowa to see what they think about mr. trump's plan. Many teachers, some for and against the proposal, declined going on camera because the didn't want to mix work with politics.