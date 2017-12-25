Travelers delayed coming to Des Moines
There weren't any weather-related delays at Des Moines International on Sunday, but hundreds of travelers were restless as they looked to make it to their destinations in time for Christmas.
There were several delays coming from both Chicago O'Hare and Denver.
If you decided to avoid flying and still have to travel, the National Weather Service recommends giving yourself extra time if you're traveling through northern Illinois or Wisconsin.
