Travelers delayed coming to Des Moines

By: Brandon Lawrence

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 07:18 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 07:18 PM CST

There weren't any weather-related delays at Des Moines International on Sunday, but hundreds of travelers were restless as they looked to make it to their destinations in time for Christmas.
 
There were several delays coming from both Chicago O'Hare and Denver. 
 
If you decided to avoid flying and still have to travel, the National Weather Service recommends giving yourself extra time if you're traveling through northern Illinois or Wisconsin.
 
 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected