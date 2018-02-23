Urbandale girl heads to Disney World

URBANDALE - Addison Sweeney is just like any other 6-year-old girl.

She loves having fun with her family, dancing, and she dreams of being a princess.

But life hasn't been easy for Addison, who was born premature with multiple congenital heart defects. Over the six years she's been alive, Addison has undergone three open-heart surgeries.

"She sleeps more and you wonder is her heart failing? Do we need to take her to the hospital? Do we need another heart surgery?", said Addison's mother, Emily Sweeney.

To celebrate her sixth birthday, Addison is getting her one true wish: To see Disney World and Sea World in Florida.

Through the Make-a-Wish-Iowa program, Addison and her family won't have to spend a dime.

"You know they say if you find something you love you don't work for a day in your life. We've found that here at Make-a-Wish", said Chris Voggesser of Make-a-Wish Iowa.