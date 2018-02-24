Voters tell GOP leadership they're unhappy with tax bill

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLIVE - Two Republican leaders at the Iowa statehouse were part of a legislative forum on Saturday morning, and the themes? Concerns over the new tax bill and frustration of lawmakers putting up bills that don't reflect Iowans' values.

Local 5 attended the meeting in Clive. Polk County Supervisor Robert Brownell, Sen. Charles Schneider, and Rep. Chris Hagenow were all on the forum. The first question from a member of the crowd was about the new tax reform bill put up by Senate Republicans. It was published on Wednesday, and pushed through a subcommittee and committee 24 hours later. It's now eligible for debate on the Senate floor. Schneider acknowledged the fast-track piece of legislation.

"The introduction of the legislation is really meant to start of a conversation about tax reform on our side," said Schneider. "Our tax code right now is a convoluted mess of deductions and credits to keep businesses in this state or to lure businesses into this state. our corporate tax rate is the highest in the country... It looks like the revenue impact for the first year is about $300 million. for the second year, it's closer to $1 billion. this is a continuation of a conversation"

Scnheider said that the bill has a long ways to go, and Hagenow agreed.

I am in no illusion that if we pass this in the Senate it'll get automatic approval by the House," said Schneider. "I don't even think that we can pass the bill until we get a fiscal note. what's important is that we continue to fund education, Medicaid, public safety, and other state agencies."

"We just have to work through all of that," said Hagenow. "I think everybody has a different idea on taxes. I expect that it's going to be a long discussion throughout the rest of the statehouse. We're going to be deliberating it on our side for sure."

Another constituent in the crowd raised concerns echoed throughout the rest of the crowd: are Iowa lawmakers really representing their voters? Concerns over pro-life legislation, defunding Planned Parenthood (which was accomplished during the 20187 legislative session), and access to family planning services were raised during the forum.

"Our minds, at least mine, can be influenced and I do my best to get as much data to make my decision," said Schneider. "There are some issues where fundamental beliefs about issues like life that won't sway me."

Hagenow agreed with Schneider.

"There are beliefs and where we come at on the value of human life is one of those things is where we're going to be at," said Hagenow. "It is what it is. I've been very up-front with that."

When Local 5 approached the voter who raised concerns over lawmakers failing to listen to their constituents, the voter said she wasn't satisfied with Schneider or Hagenow's responses. She's said she's tired of coming to forums where she's left defeated.



