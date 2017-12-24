Waukee building a 'total loss' after fire

A 3 story-apartment building has been deemed a total loss after an early morning fire in Waukee.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 5:45am at the building, which is located near the intersection of Hickman Road and SE Westgate Drive in Waukee.

The building was under construction and there were no occupants living in the building at the time.

The 2-alarm fire spread quickly, according to officials. Six different departments responded to the fire including Waukee, West Des Moines, Clive, Adel, and Dallas Center Fire Departments.

Fire officials tell Local 5 that crews also sprayed water on the roofs of structures in a nearby mobile home park to make sure the fire did not continue to spread.

As of Saturday afternoon, crews are still on scene working to put out hot spots.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire, but the Waukee Fire Department says they plan to launch an investigation to determine its origin.